Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK)

Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €68.00 ($80.00) target price from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €57.57 ($67.73).

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €56.40 ($66.35) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

