Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€79.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €66.82 ($78.61).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €62.14 ($73.11) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement AG has a fifty-two week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a fifty-two week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.72. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

