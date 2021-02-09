Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 11,157 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) President Jeffrey A. Howard sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $334,710.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 468,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,051,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanticus stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The credit services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 348.21%. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 595.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

