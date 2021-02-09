John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

HPF opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

