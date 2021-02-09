JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 490,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 20,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

