Juggernaut (JGN) Price Tops $0.21

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 9th. Juggernaut has a market cap of $2.20 million and $475,728.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00048641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.83 or 0.00224159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00067867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00071076 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.