Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud Sells 10,000 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00.

William Stensrud also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00.

NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.50. 3,032,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,393,883. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 162,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 104,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.