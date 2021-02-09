Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Trading 12.1% Higher

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) traded up 12.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $6.97. 798,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 826,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.56.

About Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

