Kaizen Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 1,000 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 206.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,825,000 after buying an additional 229,441 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $30,886,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,353,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.80.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $7,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $281.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.