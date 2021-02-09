Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000.

QQQJ opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

