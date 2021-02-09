Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading 8% Higher

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)’s share price was up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.10 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 1,016,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 371,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLR. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Kaleyra by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for enterprises worldwide. Its platform integrates software services and applications that enable mobile first interactive end-user customer communications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

