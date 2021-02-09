Kava.io (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $239.81 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, Kava.io has traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.10 or 0.00008806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a market cap of $239.81 million and $120.12 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.60 or 0.00441876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,144.04 or 0.02458749 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,199,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

