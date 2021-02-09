KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,097 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.24% of KBR worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 7,306.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Several brokerages have commented on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.