KE Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:BEKE) Lock-Up Period To End on February 9th

KE’s (NYSE:BEKE) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, February 9th. KE had issued 106,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $2,120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

NYSE BEKE opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. KE has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in KE during the third quarter worth about $61,844,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,732,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,245,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

