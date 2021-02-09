Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be bought for approximately $365.90 or 0.00775350 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $73.18 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00048441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00227323 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00065059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00083199 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00061595 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.