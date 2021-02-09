Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $35.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

