Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 8,200 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 69,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $50.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.