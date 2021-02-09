Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Buys Shares of 8,372 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

WFC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

