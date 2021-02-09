Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,838,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after purchasing an additional 385,538 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.15.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

