Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 109.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.28 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

