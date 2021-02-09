Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $65,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,931,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

