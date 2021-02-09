Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. 2,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,523. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $89.28.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,176,042.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

