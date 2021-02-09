Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 14,387 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. HSBC raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

