Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 251,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

OXLC opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

