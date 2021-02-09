Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $3,029,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Titan International by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Titan International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Titan International by 71.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE:TWI opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

TWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.