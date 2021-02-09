Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFO opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

