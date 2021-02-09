KeyCorp Raises L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $59.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in L Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of L Brands by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in L Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 121,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

