Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $85,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

