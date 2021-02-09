Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory M. Share sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $549,356.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,537.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 300 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $72,147.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,581 shares of company stock worth $1,572,543. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

