Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) were up 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 127,382 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 24,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. Its product portfolio include ALEXIS AIDT-1, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-1; ALEXIS AIDT-2 EOC, an allogenic CAR cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; ALEXIS AIDT-2 MPM (malignant pleural mesothelioma), an allogenic CAR/NKT-Like cell product candidate targeting AIDT-2; and PD-1-AR, a check point inhibitor for solid tumors, as well as oral healthcare products, such as mouthwash.

