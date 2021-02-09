Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 48 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of TDOC opened at $294.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.97 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.16. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $296.36.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $505,294.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

