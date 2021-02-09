Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $36,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.