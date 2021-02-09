Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

