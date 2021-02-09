Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

ET stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

