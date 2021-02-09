Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $71,000 in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.