Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71.

