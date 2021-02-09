Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.30

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 27419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

KOPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $695.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

