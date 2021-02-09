Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 3,441 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RFEU. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $67.31.

