Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 663 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 35,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $297.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $298.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

