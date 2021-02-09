Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $196,000 Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Appian by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $207.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.04 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,971 shares of company stock valued at $105,828,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

