Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $494.20 and a 200 day moving average of $432.35. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

