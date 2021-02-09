Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,262,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $276,082,000 after buying an additional 69,475 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $403.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.