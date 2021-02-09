Kuverit Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $321,028.38 and approximately $363.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

