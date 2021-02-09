L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $50.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.52.

Shares of LB stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

