Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP James Rickard Donovan Sells 800 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $55,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

