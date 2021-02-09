Lamden Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.69 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Lamden token can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $45,951.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

