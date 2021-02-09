Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $604.98

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $604.98 and traded as high as $639.60. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) shares last traded at $619.20, with a volume of 1,892,536 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 655.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 604.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion and a PE ratio of -3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s payout ratio is -11.67%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

