Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

LSEA opened at $9.45 on Friday. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Landsea Homes will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated designs and builds residential buildings and communities in California. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California. Landsea Homes Incorporated operates as a subsidiary of Landsea Green Properties Co, Ltd.

