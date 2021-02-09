LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €61.21 ($72.02).

LXS opened at €62.54 ($73.58) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €63.22 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.99. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a twelve month high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

