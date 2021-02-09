Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ opened at $41.59 on Friday. Lazard has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Lazard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.